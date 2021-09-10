Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Charged With DUI

Carly Pearce has been on quite a roll as of late with hits like 'I Hope You're Happy Now' and 'Next Girl' as well as ACM and CMA nominations, including Best Female Vocalist. Her new album, '29: Written In Stone' is extremely personal with lyrics that prove she is not afraid to share her life with her fans. It's also getting rave reviews everywhere so it's safe to say she is about to become an even bigger star and an important voice in country music.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO