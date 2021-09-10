CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamson County, TN

Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Charged With DUI

By Angela Stefano
B105
B105
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rascal Flatts member Joe Don Rooney was charged with driving under the influence following an incident in Williamson County, Tenn., early Thursday morning (Sept. 9). Both the Tennessean newspaper and Nashville's WSMV-TV are reporting the news. Per both sources, Rooney was arrested by a member of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at about 4AM local time on Thursday morning, after crashing his vehicle into a tree on the 1200 block of Hillsboro Road, near Fieldstone Park, which is located just north of Franklin, Tenn. Franklin is about 20 miles south of Nashville, where Rooney lives.

b105country.com

Comments / 0

Related
B105

Carly Pearce Plots ’29’ Tour Dates for 2021

Carly Pearce has revealed the cities and dates for a 2021 tour in support of her newest album. The singer has announced a string of stops for her upcoming The 29 Tour, which is slated to launch on Nov. 4 in Des Moines, Iowa. According to a post to social...
MUSIC
B105

Carly Pearcy: The 29 Tour Will Stop in Minnesota This Fall

Carly Pearce has been on quite a roll as of late with hits like 'I Hope You're Happy Now' and 'Next Girl' as well as ACM and CMA nominations, including Best Female Vocalist. Her new album, '29: Written In Stone' is extremely personal with lyrics that prove she is not afraid to share her life with her fans. It's also getting rave reviews everywhere so it's safe to say she is about to become an even bigger star and an important voice in country music.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Nicole Kidman Is Awestruck Watching Keith Urban Perform With Breland + It’s Adorable [Watch]

Nicole Kidman gets to see her husband, Keith Urban, perform all the time, but in a new video posted online, it's clear she still finds it riveting. Urban was one of the many noteworthy country singers who joined together for the Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising concert held on Monday (Sept. 13) at the Grand Ole Opry. The event was organized and led by country icon Loretta Lynn to raise money for those affected by floods in Waverly, Tenn., and the surrounding areas in August of 2021.
MUSIC
B105

Lauren Alaina on Depression, Ex-Boyfriends — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, TN
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
B105

Garth Brooks’ Dive Bar Tour Will Return in 2021

Garth Brooks announced on Monday night (Sept. 13) that his Dive Bar Tour will return on Oct. 11 for vaccinated ticket holders with a special kickoff show in Oklahoma City. Brooks returned to his live broadcast Inside Studio G, which typically broadcasts weekly on Facebook Live and SiriusXM at 7PM EST/4PM PT, on Monday night after a two-week break. After opening with an acoustic performance of "Guy Goin' Nowhere" and featuring some heartfelt video messages from fans, Brooks announced the tour's return and spoke about his love of dive bars.
CELEBRITIES
B105

Riley Green Announces We Out Here Arena Tour

Country singer-songwriter Riley Green has announced a headlining tour, set to kick off on Nov. 3 with a show in Athens, Ga. The We Out Here Tour includes 15 dates — most of them in the southeast — and continues on until February of 2022. Green, who was named ACM’s New Male Artist of the Year in 2020, will have help from special guests, with Corey Smith, former The Voice contestant Kameron Marlowe and singer-songwriter Mike Ryan joining him for select dates throughout the tour.
MUSIC
B105

Luke Bryan Honors 9/11 Victims During Farm Tour Stop [Watch]

Luke Bryan took a few moments to tribute the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, in the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers and at the Pentagon building during a tour stop in Chillicothe, Ill., on Saturday (Sept. 11). In a video posted to his Instagram account, the “Waves” singer...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chely Wright
Person
Gary Levox
Person
Joe Don Rooney
Person
Jay Demarcus
B105

Lauren Alaina Has Breakup Advice Everyone Needs to Hear

Lauren Alaina knows a thing or two about breakups. Talking to Taste of Country Nights, she refers to at least three men she has dated, two of which were high-profile relationships. The third inspired her current single "Getting Over Him" and created a new mantra for the broken-hearted, but he...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Tennessean#Wsmv Tv
B105

Nashville’s All-Star New Year’s Eve Party to Air Live on CBS

Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay and Zac Brown Band will headline a five-hour, 50-performance New Year's Eve party in Nashville this winter. For the first time ever, this annual celebration will air on CBS. New Year's Eve Live! Nashville's Big Bash will also feature Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton,...
ENTERTAINMENT
B105

2021 CMA Awards Nominees Announced — Full List

The 2021 CMA Awards nominations have been announced, and there are some surprises among the expected names for country music's highest honors. The Country Music Association revealed the names of the nominees on Country Music's Biggest Night on Thursday morning (Sept. 9), posting them online on the CMA Awards' website and dispensing with the live television announcement that usually kicks off the nominations each year.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
B105

Sam Hunt’s ’23’ Is Nostalgically Romantic [Listen]

Sam Hunt's "23" is a reminder that, no matter how a relationship ends, it's time you'll never get back. It's upbeat, but wistful. "No matter where I go / No matter what I do / I'll never be 23 with anyone but you," Hunt sings to someone from his past, reminiscing about trips to New Orleans and Folly Beach, and being "in between real love and real life." His nostalgia comes from a place of love, respect and gratitude — there's no bitterness here.
MUSIC
B105

RaeLynn and Husband Josh Davis Introduce Their Baby Girl, Daisy

RaeLynn and her husband, Josh Davis, are officially parents! The country star gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named Daisy, on Sept. 8. "These two are my world," the country singer writes alongside a photo spread of her husband holding their newborn, as well as photos of the proud new mom and her little girl.
CELEBRITIES
B105

Chris Janson Goes Shopping, Gives His Guitar to an Aspiring Singer [Watch]

Country star Chris Janson ran a quick errand at the grocery store and left one guitar lighter. The singer met a hard-working grandmother, heard about her granddaughter's musical aspirations and knew what he had to do. The special moment, shared by Janson's wife, Kelly Lynn Janson, gave the grandmother a...
MUSIC
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy