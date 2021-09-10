Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Charged With DUI

Cole Swindell's mother, Carol, has died. The singer shared the news on social media without offering any details. "Gonna miss her so much," he says. Betty Carol Rainey's death comes eight years after the unexpected passing of Swindell's father, who died in September 2013, just as Swindell's career was taking off. The above photo was taken in May 2014, during the No. 1 party for "Chillin' It," the country star's debut single. Since then he's spoken often about his love for his mother and his appreciation for what she provides.

