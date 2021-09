No matter what type of training you do—Pilates, weightlifting, Muay Thai, running—focusing on your mobility can improve your performance, but more importantly, it can keep your body functioning optimally during training sessions, competitions, and everything else in between. If you've heard the topic of mobility pop up in fitness convos lately or read about mobility exercises but aren't sure how to begin implementing these into your routine, you're in the right place. On the latest episode of Good Moves, Nike master trainer Traci Copeland leads us through an 11-minute full-body mobility workout.

