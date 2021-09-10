CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
51 Years Ago: Lynn Anderson Records ‘(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden’

By Gayle Thompson
 8 days ago
Fifty-one years ago today, Lynn Anderson recorded what became her first No. 1 single and her career-defining song. It was on this day, Sept. 10, in 1970 that Anderson recorded "(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden." "Rose Garden," written by Joe South, was recorded by several other artists, including...

