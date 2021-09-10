Resources and showers provided at Pueblo City Park for people experiencing homelessness

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Cooperative Care Center and the Mobile Shower Program hosted a resource day in collaboration with My Brother's Keeper at Pueblo City Park.

Friday, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., more than 100 people received essential services. People were offered showers, haircuts, food, COVID-19 vaccines, and other health services.

The leader of My Brother's Keeper, Michael Gonzales, told KRDO that more than 30 community organizations came together in under 48 hours to put on the event.

"I don't think the homeless have enough people helping them and backing them up, Gonzales said. "I know that we have a big population of them here in Colorado, especially here in Pueblo."

Gonzales spearheaded the event

The organization also said they're celebrating their 1,000th shower since reopening from COVID-19.

