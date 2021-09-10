CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sens. Schiff, Warren ask Amazon to curtail COVID-19 misinformation

By Katherine Anne Long, The Seattle Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo federal lawmakers have requested that Amazon CEO Andy Jassy address concerns about the company's role in pushing shoppers toward books and products that promote misinformation about the coronavirus. Nearly 18 months into the pandemic, merchandise touting unproven COVID-19 remedies and anti-vaccine conspiracy theories continues to land near the top...

www.mdjonline.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
