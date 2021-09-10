Student Government Supreme Court rules to change future ballots, clarify the consequence of a non-vote
The Student Government Supreme Court ruled to require the supervisor of elections to clarify the consequences of a non-vote on a ballot in future elections. In a case brought to the Supreme Court Sept. 9, Communist Party president Alfredo Ortiz brought his concern to the judges that the current design of the ballot is misleading and should be altered. Based on court rulings from the last five years, abstaining from a vote on a ballot, or choosing the option to cast a non-vote technically counts as a no towards the constitutional amendments being voted on.www.alligator.org
