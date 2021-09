According to Dogecoin price analysis, the market appears to be bearish. The pair DOGE/USD is attempting to break out of $0.25, which it has done on two occasions now. Dogecoin has been trading inside a tight trading range for the past several days, with sharply declining price action. On Monday, the $0.2500 overhead resistance was broken more strongly, while subsequent upsides were rejected, pulling the meme coin into a tight trading range. As a result, we anticipate the DOGE/USD pair to decline further and test a significant support level at $0.2300 in the short term.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO