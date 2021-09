Workers have never had more power. If they quit rather than get a vaccine, or need to be fired, it will be expensive and difficult for a company to replace them. Good policy can be bad economics. The U.S. would be better off if as many adults as possible are vaccinated. But while President Joe Biden's mandate will lessen risk for Americans, it won't eliminate it, and the benefits must be weighed against the costs that will be borne by the most economically vulnerable.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO