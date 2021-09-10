CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Joseph Olowu: Doncaster Rovers sign former Arsenal defender

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoncaster Rovers have signed former Arsenal defender Joseph Olowu on a deal until January. The 21-year-old was released by the Gunners at the end of last season and had a trial with Manchester United in the summer. Olowu spent time on loan with League of Ireland club Cork and National...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

​Stuttgart pushing to sign Arsenal defender Mavropanos permanently

Forgotten Arsenal man Konstantinos Mavropanos is eyeing a permanent move to VfB Stuttgart. The Greek centre-back was on loan with the German outfit last term, helping them finish 9th in the table. His loan was extended over the summer, while Bild claims the club can sign him permanently for a...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Roma already making plans to sign Arsenal target

AS Roma will resume talks to sign Denis Zakaria in the January transfer window despite interest from Arsenal. The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the Switzerland international and Bild’s Christian Falk tweeted last month to confirm that the Gunners were in talks over a move for him. He has...
SOCCER
BBC

Arsenal 3-2 Chelsea: Gunners stun defending champions in WSL opener

Arsenal impressed at the Emirates Stadium as they showed their title challenge intent with a victory over defending champions Chelsea in their Women's Super League opener. In a game of real quality, in front of over 8,000 fans, Arsenal could not have put on a better show. England international Beth...
WORLD
Tribal Football

Arsenal defender Bellerin excited by Real Betis move: My father pushed it

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is delighted with his move to Real Betis. Bellerin has joined Betis on a season-long loan. At his presentation media conference today, Bellerin said: "I am very happy. A feeling that has been instilled in me since I was little, that it is in my family and I know it. I come with great enthusiasm. We have worked hard this week. I have made an effort to wear this shirt. I have not come on vacation. I have I have come to fight and leave my skin. I want to do well and enjoy this year a lot,.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Football#National League#Manchester United#Wealdstone#The Premier League#Fever Pitch
Tribal Football

Watch: Luiz admits Arsenal defender Mari influence on Flamengo move

David Luiz discusses Pablo Mari's influence on his move to Flamengo. The former Arsenal defender signed a two-year contract with Fla last week and was presented to the local media this morning. Luiz admits here he spoke with Pablo Mari at the Gunners about life with Fla. Arsenal signed the...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Nice chief Fournier: Arsenal defender Saliba escaped us, but...

Nice chief Julien Fournier insists there's no regrets missing out on William Saliba. The Arsenal defender is currently on-loan with Olympique Marseille, having spent the second-half of last season with OCGN. Nice tried to re-sign Saliba this summer, though Fournier says there's no regrets. He told Nice-Matin: "William Saliba escaped...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Burnley vs Arsenal result: Martin Odegaard’s stunning free-kick secures victory for under-fire Gunners

Martin Odegaard’s first-half free-kick clinched Arsenal a 1-0 win at Burnley, whose winless home run in the Premier League was extended to 13 matches.Norway international Odegaard curled home the only goal in the 30th minute to further ease the pressure on Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.Arteta’s side clinched a second successive top-flight victory, but they were indebted to a controversial VAR intervention, which Burnley felt robbed them of a second-half penalty.Referee Anthony Taylor initially pointed to the spot when Burnley substitute Matej Vydra went down under Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s challenge, only to change his mind after watching the replay.Burnley edged...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man City, Man United join Liverpool in race to sign Bellingham

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.
MLS
districtchronicles.com

A Steward Hit by Cristiano Ronaldo Asked Him If She Had Died

A woman who was hit by a wayward Cristiano Ronaldo shot asked the Portuguese forward if she had died. Marisa Nobile was hit during the warmup to Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League clash against Young Boys on Tuesday. She collapsed to the floor and Ronaldo rushed over to check she...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Arsenal chief Edu defends Willian signing: After first game everyone said 'wow'

Arsenal chief Edu admits Willian failed to settle last season. The former Chelsea midfielder spent a year with the Gunners before being released last week to join Corinthians. Edu isn't convinced that signing the 33-year-old was a "mistake" because he claims the Brazilian started well but a raft of different circumstances meant he and the rest of the team were inconsistent on the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Salernitana director Fabiani denies move for ex-Arsenal defender David Luiz

Salernitana sporting director Angelo Fabiani has denied reports the club are interested in signing David Luiz. The Serie A club have linked with the Brazilian defender, who left Arsenal when his contract expired at the end of last season. But after signing Franck Riberty, Fabiani says they won't make any...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Marseille fans loving impact of Arsenal loanee Saliba: Our best defender

Arsenal youngster William Saliba has been lauded as Marseille's best defender so far this season. The Frenchman joined Marseille on a season long loan deal this past summer. Saliba has started all four of Marseille's Ligue 1 games, and has impressed the OM fans, according to English-speaking podcast The Marseille View (via football.london).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Flamengo new favourites for ex-Arsenal defender David Luiz

Released Arsenal defender David Luiz is now considering extending his career at home in Brazil. Luiz has seen interest from Benfica, Olympique Marseille and Adana Demirspor dry up in recent weeks. Marseille did make a fresh attempt last week, but the veteran couldn't be persuaded. Le 10 Sport says the...
WORLD
chatsports.com

Joe Dodoo: Doncaster Rovers sign Wigan Athletic forward

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year deal to link up with his former coach Richie Wellens. Ghana prospect Joe Dodoo has sealed a transfer from Wigan Athletic to League One side Doncaster Rovers. Dodoo is eligible to represent England or Ghana internationally. In March 2013, Dodoo was called up to...
FIFA
The Independent

Burnley defender Bobby Thomas signs new contract

Burnley have announced defender Bobby Thomas has signed a new three-year contract with the club.The 20-year-old Clarets academy product made his first-team debut in a Carabao Cup win at Millwall last September.He subsequently spent the second half of the season on loan at Barrow making 21 Sky Bet League Two appearances, and has been on the bench for all of Burnley’s games so far this term.Thomas said in quotes on the Turf Moor outfit’s official website: “It’s something you work towards since you are a young kid. To sign a long-term deal at an established Premier League side is a nice feeling.“It’s an important step, that transition from coming out of the 23s, hopefully into a first-team environment, whenever that may be, which will be a nice reward for working hard and all the sacrifices.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Joe Dodoo: Doncaster Rovers sign striker on two-year deal

Doncaster Rovers have signed striker Joe Dodoo on a two-year deal. The 26-year-old was a free agent after leaving League One rivals Wigan Athletic at the end of last season. He started his career with Leicester before spells with Rangers, Charlton, Blackpool and Bolton. Dodoo could make his debut for...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy