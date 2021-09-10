CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

State, local leaders consider possible impact of president’s COVID vaccinations, testing requirement

By Scott Harrison
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2ExJ_0bsPEoFh00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis said that he is waiting for more details from the U.S. Department of Labor regarding President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday on expanded COVID-19 protocols for large employers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EjKSu_0bsPEoFh00

Biden said that he will ask the Labor Department to oversee requiring that employers with 100 or more workers require those employees to be fully vaccinated or submit to regular testing.

Polis discussed the matter Friday during a briefing in Denver.

"We're still waiting for details and guidance on a lot of that," he said. "So we don't have more to provide about the specifics. We're awaiting that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aoy09_0bsPEoFh00

Biden said that several weeks ago, the state began following a form of the president's mandate, in requiring vaccinations for state employees who have "a custodial relationship with people."

"Youth facilities, our veterans' facility, people who have no choice but to be around our state workers," he said. "We have a responsibility to protect their safety. We, the state, are implementing that for ourselves but many private employers -- Chevron, United Airlines -- are doing it, as well."

Polis said that the state won't be responsible for enforcing the federal mandate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUr06_0bsPEoFh00

The governor also discussed whether private employers will have free or paid testing.

"There's a very large number they threw out of tests that they have ordered," he said. "It seems that it's beyond the number that would just be for the public sector. So I'm hoping out of that large number of tests, that will include availability for private employers who choose to implement testing."

Polis said that he's happy Biden's mandate will increase overall testing capacity, but he has yet to receive a timetable for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4351cr_0bsPEoFh00

Finally, the governor delivered a message to Colorado residents:

"Don't wait until your employer, your governor or your president asks you to get vaccinated. Do it yourself."

The post State, local leaders consider possible impact of president’s COVID vaccinations, testing requirement appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 8

Guest
8d ago

There is no way I am putting something in my body that won’t help me any better than my own immune system! I had it once and it has never came back my immune system is great and not getting a vaccine that will make my own antibodies worthless to the variants no thank you!!!

Reply
14
Melanie Anne
8d ago

once again the democrats show their contempt for the Constitution

Reply
8
Randall Tomlinson
7d ago

It is against the Constitution of the United States of America !!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deseret News

Why nearly half of states are threatening to sue President Joe Biden over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses

Calling President Joe Biden’s plan “disastrous,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is among two dozen Republican attorneys general threatening to sue the president if his proposed vaccination mandate for large companies takes effect. The 24 attorneys general sent a seven-page letter to the president Thursday warning that a lawsuit will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday detailing the flaws with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive. The post Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Sacramento Bee

Sacramento City Unified considering COVID vaccine requirement for students 12 and up

Sacramento City Unified School District is considering a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students old enough to be eligible, and it appears to have support from the district’s board of trustees. Student support and health services director Victoria Flores, county health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye and others gave an informational presentation...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Spokesman-Review

Local law enforcement not requiring or tracking employee COVID-19 vaccinations

Law enforcement agencies in the Inland Northwest aren’t requiring COVID-19 vaccines or tracking how many of their officers have received the shot, despite local hospitals being overwhelmed by increased hospitalizations and deaths among unvaccinated people. Washington state and federal employees are required to get the shot or apply for an...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NBC News

Biden's Covid vaccine mandate plan is constitutional, whatever his GOP critics say

President Joe Biden had not even finished announcing the details of his new plan to reduce the spread of Covid-19 Thursday when the criticism started pouring in. Using executive orders and agency directives, he mandated the full vaccination of all federal employees, federal contractors and Medicaid- and Medicare-funded health care facility workers. He also directed the Labor Department to draft an emergency rule requiring private companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are either fully vaccinated or take weekly Covid tests.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WausauPilot

Evers announces COVID testing requirement for state workers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration issued an order Tuesday requiring all executive branch workers who haven’t submitted their COVID-19 vaccination status to their supervisors or aren’t fully vaccinated to undergo weekly testing. The mandate will go into effect Oct. 18 and apply to all executive branch employees,...
MADISON, WI
cpr.org

Colorado Companies With 100 Or More Employees Prepare To Roll Out Biden’s COVID Vaccine Requirement

The details of President Joe Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate for private businesses are still being worked out, but Colorado companies are already preparing. The executive order, which will apply to every company with at least 100 employees, puts new pressure on holdouts to get a vaccine or undergo regular testing — or find a new job. The plan is being administered through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the government agency that regulates workplace safety, and should be finalized in the coming weeks.
COLORADO STATE
madison

In Madison visit, NEA president predicts COVID vaccine requirement coming for students

The head of the National Education Association predicted COVID-19 vaccine requirements for eligible students could soon be a reality and lambasted the political climate surrounding virus mitigation efforts during a Tuesday press conference in Madison. “We’ve always supported vaccinating students and educators, all of those folks in the school community,...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#U S Department Of Labor#The Labor Department#Chevron
La Grande Observer

Local workers brace for impacts of COVID-19 vaccine mandate

UNION COUNTY — La Grande Fire Chief Emmitt Cornford, like many people, isn’t looking forward to Monday, Oct. 18. That’s the day Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates take effect. The mandatory vaccine mandate will apply to state employees, health care workers, and teachers, support staff and volunteers in kindergarten through 12th grade schools. All will be required to be fully vaccinated by as early as Oct. 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccines, whichever is later.
LA GRANDE, OR
hamlethub.com

Governor Lamont Clarifies Order Requiring State Employees, Childcare, and School Staff To Get Vaccinated or Tested for COVID-19

Governor Ned Lamont yesterday issued Executive Order No. 13G, which replaces and clarifies his previous Executive Order No. 13D. The order does not change the substance or timelines of the previous order and still requires that all Connecticut state employees and staff of all childcare facilities and preK-12 schools statewide receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by September 27, 2021. Those who do not get vaccinated due to certain exemptions will be required to test for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. However, state hospital and long-term care employees do not have the option of testing in lieu of vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Announces Vaccine Booster Program

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis announced the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot program for Colorado on Monday afternoon. He said that the boosters would be here by Sept. 20 for Pfizer recipients and Moderna a few weeks later. Photo by Morsa Images/Getty Images There is no timeline for a Johnson & Johnson booster. Polis said that boosters are especially important for Pfizer recipients and those who have weaker immune systems. (credit: CBS) “The benefits outweigh the costs overwhelmingly and the FDA needs to get out of their ivory tower and realize there’s a real-life pandemic with over 900 hospitalizations in Colorado, tens of thousands across the country… We have the ability to end it,” said Polis. According to the governor’s office, “A third dose of the vaccine allows the immunocompromised to achieve the same level of protection from the COVID-19 virus that healthy people have with two doses. 2.4% of Coloradans have received boosters to date.” More than 75% of all eligible Coloradans have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far. Booster shots will be available at drive-thru sites, pharmacies, hospitals and some doctor’s offices.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Post

GOP condemnation of Biden coronavirus mandate fuels concern other vaccine requirements could be targeted

Republicans’ sweeping denunciations of President Biden’s plan to force more people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus are raising concerns among public health experts that this heated criticism could help fuel a broader rejection of other vaccine requirements, including those put in place by schools and the military, as the issue of inoculations becomes increasingly political.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy