Feds fine Wells Fargo $250 million for ‘unsafe or unsound’ home lending practices

By Hannah Lang, The Charlotte Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo has been fined $250 million by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for “unsafe or unsound practices” related to the bank’s home lending business, according to the bank and the agency Thursday. The OCC, Wells Fargo’s top federal banking regulator, imposed the penalty on the bank...

