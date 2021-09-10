CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State Hosts Oregon in Biggest Non-Conference Game of 2021 Season As Fans Return to Ohio Stadium

By Eleven Warriors
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State didn’t get to play Oregon or host fans inside Ohio Stadium in 2020, but the Buckeyes will finally get to do both once again on Saturday. In a game that’s been anticipated all offseason long, Ohio State will play Oregon in its biggest non-conference game of the 2021 season on Saturday at noon. While the Buckeyes were unable to travel to Eugene last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ducks are still making the trip to Columbus this year for a clash between the highest-ranked teams in the Big Ten and Pac-12.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES - Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has COVID-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of coronavirus. He...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Football
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Stadium#Covid 19 Pandemic#Buckeyes#American Football#Ohio State Hosts#Ducks#Pac 12

Comments / 0

Community Policy