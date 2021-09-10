Ohio State Hosts Oregon in Biggest Non-Conference Game of 2021 Season As Fans Return to Ohio Stadium
Ohio State didn’t get to play Oregon or host fans inside Ohio Stadium in 2020, but the Buckeyes will finally get to do both once again on Saturday. In a game that’s been anticipated all offseason long, Ohio State will play Oregon in its biggest non-conference game of the 2021 season on Saturday at noon. While the Buckeyes were unable to travel to Eugene last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ducks are still making the trip to Columbus this year for a clash between the highest-ranked teams in the Big Ten and Pac-12.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0