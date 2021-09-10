CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Bryson Shaw Could Play Big Role for Buckeye Secondary if Josh Proctor is Limited Against Oregon

Cover picture for the articleThe pecking order at Ohio State’s free safety position came into clear view during the Buckeyes’ season opener. As expected, senior Josh Proctor saw the lion’s share of snaps. His 63 were tied for the most among Buckeye defensive backs against Minnesota last week. Proctor, who tallied seven tackles and had a field-flipping interception return called back during the game, would have played even more if not for an injury sustained in the fourth quarter. Proctor collided with a Gopher tight end and stayed down on the field clutching his arm before eventually walking off to the sideline.

