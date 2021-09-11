Rehearsals starting for Community Christmas Concert

JAMES BEATY | Staff photoRodney "Maestro" Briggs shows some of the music to be featured during this year's Community Christmas Concert, set for Dec. 11 at S. Arch Thompson Auditorium. An orientation gathering for singers to pick up the music will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, at First Christian Church in McAlester, followed by a sopranos practice session.

After pausing last year, plans are to bring the Community Christmas Concert back to McAlester this December, with orientation and first rehearsals beginning this coming week.

This year's McAlester Arts and Humanities Community Christmas Concert is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at S. Arch Thompson Auditorium in McAlester.

Rodney "Maestro" Briggs, conductor of the Community Christmas Concert's choir and orchestra, said he and other organizers are looking forward to bringing back the event, after cancellation of last year's concert due to COVID-19 concerns.

"I think the anticipation is everyone's ready to get back to something normal," Briggs said. "To me, this will make the Christmas season more normal."

With musicians forming what is expected to be a 16-piece orchestra already booked, Briggs is hoping to have 60-70 singers in the choir.

An orientation gathering for singers to pickup music for the concert is set from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at First Christian Church, 920 E. Central Ave. in McAlester, followed by a practice session for first and second sopranos only.

That will be followed by a practice session for altos from 7-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, then a practice session for bass and tenor singers only, also from 7-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept.27.

"Beginning Oct. 4, all singers will meet every Monday night for practice from 7-to-8:30 p.m., until the concert," Briggs said.

Those interested in joining the Community Christmas Concert Choir do not have to signup or audition in advance of the practice sessions.

"Don't signup; just show up," Briggs said. Those wanting to join the choir can show up at any of the first three practice sessions held in September.

Briggs said separate practice sessions were partially put in place because of COVID-19 concerns, but he's also interested in getting to work with each group of singers individually before they all practice together in October.

"We're starting late, so it t helps me to take one section one at a time," he said.

Briggs attributed this year's late start to concerns about COVID-19, with concert organizers ultimately deciding to move forward with the event.

Singers are required to pay $39 for the notated concert music — unless they join the McAlester Arts and Humanities, which costs $30 for an annual membership. If they do, the Arts and Humanities will provide for their music, covered by the $30 membership fee, Briggs said.

Those singers who do not sing from notated music should not be concerned, said Briggs. The music package includes a practice CD and they can become familiar with the music through singing with the choir, he said.

Briggs said the concert will not only benefit the community, it's rewarding to those onstage as well.

"Singers and musicians can express themselves publicly," Briggs said. "Everyone's excited I've talked to."

