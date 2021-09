New Zealand pulled out of their cricket series against Pakistan on Friday over security concerns just as the first one-day international was due to start, in a devastating blow to the South Asian country. "Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from New Zealand Cricket security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO