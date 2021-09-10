CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Charged With DUI

By Angela Stefano
US 103.3
US 103.3
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rascal Flatts member Joe Don Rooney was charged with driving under the influence following an incident in Williamson County, Tenn., early Thursday morning (Sept. 9). Both the Tennessean newspaper and Nashville's WSMV-TV are reporting the news. Per both sources, Rooney was arrested by a member of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at about 4AM local time on Thursday morning, after crashing his vehicle into a tree on the 1200 block of Hillsboro Road, near Fieldstone Park, which is located just north of Franklin, Tenn. Franklin is about 20 miles south of Nashville, where Rooney lives.

us1033.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

‘Fancy Like,’ featured in catchy Applebee’s commercial, sends Alabama native Walker Hayes over the top

“Fancy Like” has been “the song of the summer,” according to the Today show’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush. (He helped them record their first-ever TikTok video in June.) And if the song has been stuck in your head since it was released in June, you ain’t heard nothin’ yet. Mobile native Walker Hayes is about to get a lot more mileage out of his chart-topping single.
ALABAMA STATE
The Bobby Bones Show

'Are You Kidding Me?!' Gabby Barrett Gushes Of CMA Nominations On Instagram

Gabby Barrett “CANT HANDLE” the excitement of Country Music Awards nominations. The “I Hope” songbird took to her social media channels on Thursday morning (September 9) to express her excitement. The CMA announcement came shortly before Barrett posted her reaction, and it turns out she’s a leading lady in the nominations this year. Barrett, 21, is nominated for four awards: Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chely Wright
Person
Gary Levox
Person
Joe Don Rooney
Person
Jay Demarcus
variancemagazine.com

Kesha joins Walker Hayes on his 'Fancy Like' remix

Country singer-songwriter Walker Hayes has teamed up with Grammy-nominated artist Kesha on the remix of his hit single “Fancy Like," originally released back in June on his Country Stuff EP. Produced by Hayes himself along with Joe Thibodeau and Shane McAnally, “Fancy Like” incorporates an upbeat country mixed with pop...
MUSIC
US 103.3

Cole Swindell’s Mom Has Died

Cole Swindell's mother, Carol, has died. The singer shared the news on social media without offering any details. "Gonna miss her so much," he says. Betty Carol Rainey's death comes eight years after the unexpected passing of Swindell's father, who died in September 2013, just as Swindell's career was taking off. The above photo was taken in May 2014, during the No. 1 party for "Chillin' It," the country star's debut single. Since then he's spoken often about his love for his mother and his appreciation for what she provides.
CELEBRITIES
US 103.3

Garth Brooks’ Dive Bar Tour Will Return in 2021

Garth Brooks announced on Monday night (Sept. 13) that his Dive Bar Tour will return on Oct. 11 for vaccinated ticket holders with a special kickoff show in Oklahoma City. Brooks returned to his live broadcast Inside Studio G, which typically broadcasts weekly on Facebook Live and SiriusXM at 7PM EST/4PM PT, on Monday night after a two-week break. After opening with an acoustic performance of "Guy Goin' Nowhere" and featuring some heartfelt video messages from fans, Brooks announced the tour's return and spoke about his love of dive bars.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Tennessean#Wsmv Tv
Rolling Stone

See Chris Stapleton Perform ‘Starting Over’ Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Chris Stapleton performed three songs off his 2020 album Starting Over for CBS This Morning’ latest Saturday Sessions. Joined by his band including his wife Morgane, Stapleton showcased “Arkansas,” “When I’m With You” and the title track from his latest LP, which arrived in November 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The country star embarked on a lengthy summer tour in support of Starting Over in July 2021; that trek continues on through December 5th in Knoxville, Tennessee. Stapleton has also already lined up a summer 2022 trek, complete with gigs at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and George, Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre. Stapleton was recently received five nominations — tied for most among his peers — at the upcoming 55th Annual CMA Awards, including nods for Album of the Year plus Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “Starting Over.” The singer was also among the country stars named as CMT’s Artists of the Year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
US 103.3

Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs + More Named 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year. The five artists will be honored during a ceremony in Nashville in mid-October. Ballerini, Barrett, Brown, Combs and Stapleton were selected as 2021 CMT Artists of the Year because they "collectively...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Carly Pearce Presents Her Best, Most Personal Work Yet With ’29: Written In Stone’

Carly Pearce has come a long way. From her debut album in 2017 Every Little Thing, to her sophomore self-titled record in 2020, to today with 29: Written In Stone, her growth as an artist is apparent. But, that’s thanks in large part to her growth as a person. After an eight month marriage to fellow country music singer Michael Ray, Carly filed for divorce in June of 2020. Though it’s something no one ever foresees happening in a marriage, especially […] The post Carly Pearce Presents Her Best, Most Personal Work Yet With ’29: Written In Stone’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Arrested For DUI

Rascal Flatts' guitarist Joe Don Rooney was arrested Thursday (September 9th) morning for DUI after driving his car into a line of trees just outside Nashville. He was uninjured in the crash and was released from the Williamson County Jail on Thursday morning after posting $2500 bond. According to reports,...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
weisradio.com

Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney arrested for DUI in Nashville

Rascal Flatts‘ Joe Don Rooney was arrested in Nashville early on the morning of Thursday, September 9. According to The Tennessean, Joe Don, 45, crashed into a tree on Hillsboro Road, near Franklin, TN, located just outside of Nashville. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sharon Puckett confirmed Joe Don was...
NASHVILLE, TN
southernillinoisnow.com

Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney arrested for DUI in Nashville

Rascal Flatts‘ Joe Don Rooney was arrested in Nashville early on the morning of Thursday, September 9. According to The Tennessean, Joe Don, 45, crashed into a tree on Hillsboro Road, near Franklin, TN, located just outside of Nashville. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sharon Puckett confirmed Joe Don was...
NASHVILLE, IL
US 103.3

US 103.3

Mandan, ND
892
Followers
2K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1033uscountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy