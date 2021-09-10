Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Charged With DUI

This might be the most outlaw thing since Willie moved back home to Texas. At a show last weekend, Koe and the boys turned it DOWN several notches to cue their arrival. No doubt MercyMe will see a bump in streams this week, as Koe's team, unbeknownst to him, broke the crowd off with a piece of "I Can Only Imagine" to welcome him and the band to the stage.

MUSIC ・ 23 DAYS AGO