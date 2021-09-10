CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Parlour fears ANOTHER dismal Arsenal effort against Norwich... with ex-Gunner saying Canaries will 'get right at' Mikel Arteta's men and poison the Emirates atmosphere if they score first

Cover picture for the articleFormer Arsenal player Ray Parlour has admitted he is 'worried' for Mikel Arteta's side in their home Premier League tie against Norwich given the Gunners' woeful form. The top-flight returns following the international break with Arsenal rooted to the bottom of the table, with no points, no goals scored and nine conceded.

