Ray Parlour fears ANOTHER dismal Arsenal effort against Norwich... with ex-Gunner saying Canaries will 'get right at' Mikel Arteta's men and poison the Emirates atmosphere if they score first

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he has full respect for Norwich City. The Gunners host Norwich tomorrow having lost their opening three games of the season. Arteta said, "First of all, what they have been doing over the years, how consistent they have been with the manager, with the style of play, they have been up and down but they haven't changed much. It is a team that is a joy to watch, the way they want to play, the risks they take, how attacking they are... I don't know what they will do against us, but so far from what I've seen, even against top sides, it has been good even though the results haven't been good.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO