Boonville, IN

So Much Fun! Scales Lake Park Free Community Day in Boonville

By Barb Birgy
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is always something fun happening at Scales Lake Park in beautiful Boonville. They've rounded up a ton of great activities, including inflatables for the kids, free pizza and so much more! Check it out for yourself. Have you ever been to Scales Lake Park in Warrick County? It's beautiful...

