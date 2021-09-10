CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

4 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Radisson Hotels Americas (100%), Southwest (40%), Marriott (50%) & Choice (30%)

By Grant
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 4 offers that are ending soon. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 4 offers that end soon. Up first, Radisson Hotels Americas is offering up to a 100% bonus, depending on the number of Radisson Rewards Americas Points you purchase. This offer expires September 15.

travelwithgrant.boardingarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Top Hotel Credit Cards Offering Free Nights (2021)

Hotel credit cards are among the most underrated out there. Understandably a lot of people get cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (review) and Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card (review) to maximize the rewards they’re earning for their spending, and that’s a great idea. These cards offer valuable bonus categories, no foreign transaction fees, great travel coverage, and more.
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

Amex Delta SkyMiles Consumer Cards Get New Welcome Offers (Points & MQM)

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

FLASH SALE: Radisson Is Selling Points At Just 0.35 Cents Each (Americas)

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

My Single Favorite Credit Card from Each Major Bank

I sometimes consider various credit cards to the extreme. After gleaning all I can from the major banks, I dive into those from smaller banks and credit unions. I analyze all cards along with their respective points ecosystems, which often involves holding different cards from the same bank. But I don’t often consider the best stand alone card from the heavy hitters (Amex, Chase, and Citi) – the one I would hold from each if I couldn’t hold any other. This hypothetical revalidates what makes each of them optimal for my situation and also highlights how others playing a slimmer-wallet game can benefit. Today, I’m describing my favorite credit card from each major issuer and what makes them great all by their lonesome. To be clear, I’m evaluating each bank for my specific spend situation, which varies widely by individual.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriott Hotels#Choice Hotels#Radisson Hotels Americas#Gst Hst#Canadian#Companion Pass#Southwest Com Rrterms#Rapid Rewards Points#Points Com Inc#U S Dollars
BoardingArea

Citi Premier Card $100 Hotel Credit Benefit Details

In the interest of full disclosure, OMAAT earns a referral bonus for anyone that’s approved through some of the below links. Citi is an advertising partner of OMAAT. These are the best publicly available offers (terms apply) that we have found for each product or service. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of the bank, credit card issuer, airline, hotel chain, or product manufacturer/service provider, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Please check out our advertiser policy for further details about our partners, and thanks for your support!
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

Exciting Changes With The Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan

I was just heading out the door when I got an email that caught my eye. Since I’m minutes from leaving home, I will just post the news ver Batum. Our Fast Track to Status promotion has just been extended to the end of the year. Fly now through Decemb‌er 31, 202‌1 and earn 50% more elite-qualifying miles*. No registration is necessary—so book and get a boost to your EQMs.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Airline in the U.S., According to Data

Even if everything goes right, air travel is usually a challenge. It takes a lot of time and money to just book a ticket, pack up your essentials, and get to and from the airport—and that's before you even arrive at your destination. But once you throw in the added stress of COVID-19 on top of the many uncertain factors that come with flying in general, there are plenty of potential problems that could arise, which is why booking with an airline you trust is key. To help steer you in the right direction, or away from the wrong one, Best Life determined the most unreliable airline in the U.S., based on a new passenger-based study from J.D. Power.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
BoardingArea

Beware: $4 Per Night Resort Fee Charged at This Quality Suites Hotel

Quality is a mid-scale brand of Choice Hotels International, Incorporated which consists of Quality Inn and Quality Suites, where you “get your money’s worth” and “get more value”: the official description is “At Quality hotels, we believe that travel should be about connecting with people, while getting the value you deserve. We’re proud to provide you with an affordable stay and all the amenities you need to relax and focus on what really matters.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
EatThis

America's Third-Biggest Pizza Chain Is Opening Dozens of New Locations

"Pizza! Pizza!" is the catchphrase of this national pizzeria… and according to a new report, when they promise pizza, they mean it. The pizza chain that's beloved in large part for its noteworthy deals has been baking up a plan to take its product wider. In particular, they're about to put a serious stake in the ground in one Midwestern city.
RESTAURANTS
BoardingArea

4 Things You Should Never Spend Money On At Airports

When you’re at an airport, you’re kind of a captive audience. That’s all well and good, but unfortunately, the airport knows that just as much as you do. Now granted, there are some things you really can’t help but buy at the airport, especially if you’re stuck there for a long time (BTW, if you ever are, remember there are lots of free and cheap things you may be able to do while you’re waiting). But if you’re going to be at the airport for a so-called normal amount of time, and can plan ahead, DO IT. It’ll save you a bunch of money.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Pet Peeve: Why Do Airports Do This To Passengers?

Navigating an airport is an unpleasant experience. People will do as much as possible ahead of time to get through all of the bottlenecks. Checking in for your flight in advance and paying extra for CLEAR and TSA Precheck will help you get to your gate faster. If you’re there early, you can stop at the lounge or grab something to eat or drink before your flight.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Alaska Airlines Has Now Revealed Details of Its New Top-Tier Elite Status

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Planning 5 Star Vegas For Cheap & Why Online Gaming May Be Better

Welcome to the MtM Vegas podcast. This is the show about Las Vegas by people who know and love Las Vegas! We also think it happens to be the best Las Vegas podcast around. MtM Vegas is about exploring Sin City while also having a great time. We talk about our experiences, share tips on how to save time and money in Vegas and talk to interesting people in and around town.
HOBBIES
Travel + Leisure

Delta Air Lines Is Ditching Its Pandemic-era Boarding Process — Here's What Will Change

"This update drives efficiency in the boarding process, making it faster and easier for both customers and employees as we continue to listen and respond to feedback." Delta Air Lines will no longer board planes back-to-front, the company confirmed to Travel + Leisure, moving away from one of the last coronavirus pandemic-era practices in the airline industry.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

137K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy