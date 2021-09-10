CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book World: After the past few years, a scholar of race relations says he's less optimistic

By Daniel Fryer
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - "Say It Loud!: On Race, Law, History, and Culture" is Randall Kennedy's latest contribution to his sophisticated body of work documenting the race problem in the United States. First a note of caution for readers familiar with James Brown's influential song: Despite its title, "Say It Loud" isn't a book about Black pride. Indeed, in a chapter devoted to the topic, Kennedy tells us that, strictly speaking, Brown's memorable proclamation - "I'm Black and I'm proud" - is problematic because we should not feel pride in something we inherit. Just as it is inappropriate for the rich to feel pride in their inherited wealth, so too is it inappropriate for anyone to feel pride in their inherited race. Personal achievement, he posits, is the correct token for pride.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

Biden Decides Haitian Migrants at US-Mexico Border Will Promptly Be Sent Home

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Biden administration announced Saturday that it would begin the mass expulsion of thousands of Haitians who have gathered in Texas border cities. The desperate migrants began amassing at the US-Mexico border in recent weeks after fleeing volatile conditions in Haiti. Haitian migrants have been traveling through Central and South America to try and reach the US border for years. Immigration lawyer Edgar Rodríguez told the Associated Press that he believes misinformation and false rumors about policies led to the sudden surge of people seeking entry to the United States.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Stokely Carmichael
Person
Cornel West
Person
Nat Turner
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Person
Anthony Kennedy
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Right-Wing Conspiracy Rally Collapses Under Weight of Right-Wing Conspiracies

A rally for supporters of the “Big Lie” is looking like a big flop. Reports from the start of the “Justice for J6” rally Saturday show an event much smaller than the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Video from on-scene reporters appears to show more members of the media in attendance than Trump-supporting protesters. Although Capitol Police expected as many as 1,000 attendees, and organizers obtained permits for a group of 700, the final turnout looks like it will be much lower, according to reports on the ground.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Relations#Black People#Black History#Harvard Law School#Washington Post#The Supreme Court#African American#Americans
primetimer.com

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Free the political prisoners’ and ‘lock her up’: The Justice for J6 rally was many things to many people

The speaker at the podium was coming to the end of a stirring address in which she condemned the media for unfairly maligning the brave few hundred who turned out to rally on Saturday in front of the Capitol building in Washington DC. Today’s protest was not about condoning the violence that occurred in the building behind her on 6 January, but about due process for those who were arrested on that day. They were political prisoners and they must be freed, she said, to roaring cheers. But old habits die hard. Just moments later, at the mention of Nancy...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
POLITICO

A make or break moment for the Biden presidency

NO PRESSURE! — Coronavirus. Climate change. Human rights. All are on the docket this week as President JOE BIDEN plays host to international leaders as the U.N. General Assembly meets in New York. — It amounts to a major test of his presidency, writes AP’s Aamer Madhani: “a moment when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

From Washington: Vaccine Mandate Double Standards

The Biden administration has been facing pushback following their recent coronavirus vaccine mandate announcement that involves companies with more than 100-employess to require workers to show they are vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. The state of Arizona has already sued the administration over the mandate this week, pointing out that while U.S. citizens are required to be vaccinated, illegal immigrants crossing over from the southern border are not required to get the vaccine. Twenty-four state attorney generals are also threatening to take legal action over the mandates as well. FOX News Headline’s 24/7 anchor John Saucier spoke with FOX Business Correspondent Edward Lawrence about the mandates and how it will impact America’s workforce.
WASHINGTON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy