IDPH announces 26,062 new COVID-19 cases; 197 additional deaths since last Friday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 2,097 new infections of COVID-19, 36 additional deaths and 1,593 coronavirus-related hospitalizations. While the Delta variant remains the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the county, health officials have confirmed the presence of the highly contagious Mu variant, which may be able to evade currently available vaccines. According to the county Department of Public Health, 167 Mu variants have been detected in the county, all between June 19 and Aug. 21, with most of them found in July. Whether the Mu variant is actually more contagious, deadly or resistant to treatments and vaccines than other strains of COVID-19, county officials said additional research is needed to before those determinations can be made. COVID-19 Daily Update:September 4, 2021New Cases: 2,097 (1,416,919 to date)New Deaths: 36 (25,434 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 1,593 pic.twitter.com/ZlOdVF2TJF — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) September 4, 2021

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO