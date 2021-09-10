CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDPH announces 26,062 new COVID-19 cases; 197 additional deaths since last Friday

By Drew Hadden
Cover picture for the articleThe following information from IDPH is updated daily on this page. If you have accessed this link through a third party, such as social media, the following information may not reflect the headline accessed through the third party. The information below is the latest information available from IDPH. For more information, visit the IDPH.

