Sullivan Seeks To Unite, Not Divide, On Abortion Issue
The newest GOP candidate for governor says he is firmly pro-life, but also says he hopes to unite, rather than divide, people over the contentious issue. Jesse Sullivan says his stance on abortion is driven by his faith, but he also recognizes that it’s unlikely that a Democratic-controlled legislature would enact abortion restrictions. Sullivan says he wants to work to reduce the total number of abortions by doing more to promote alternatives like adoption and foster care.www.wmay.com
