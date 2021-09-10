CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Stephan James

primetimer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowing 1 - 5 of 5 articles tagged "Stephan James" The former Homecoming star will play the male lead in the Spectrum Originals and AMC psychological thriller series based on the... Posted Saturday 5/23/20 at 4:35AM EDT. Homecoming Season 2 is almost bizarrely no-frills, but at least the acting is...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
femalefirst.co.uk

Billy Porter to direct queer teen comedy To Be Real

Billy Porter will direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real', a new project from Gabrielle Union's I’ll Have Another production company. Billy Porter will direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real'. The 51-year-old actor and singer is currently working on his feature directorial debut 'What If?' but he has also...
MOVIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Deadline

Stephan James To Star Opposite Lena Headey In ‘Beacon 23’ Drama Series For Spectrum Originals & AMC Networks

EXCLUSIVE: Homecoming star Stephan James has been tapped as the male lead in Beacon 23, Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks’ psychological thriller series based on the book by Hugh Howey. The series is produced by Boat Rocker Studios and Spectrum Originals. James will exec produce alongside his co-star Lena Headey, who will also executive produce through her production company, Peephole Productions, as part of her first-look deal Boat Rocker Studios. James will play the keeper of Beacon 23, a man living in complete solitude at the edge of the universe, a condition that is eating away at his sanity. Plagued by the scars...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Tom Hardy may be one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a string of acclaimed performances dating right back to his genuine breakout role in 2008’s biographical crime drama Bronson, but he’s only got a solitary Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor under his belt. Even...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hong Chau
Person
Janelle Monáe
primetimer.com

Anansi Boys

Showing 1 - 3 of 3 articles tagged "Anansi Boys" Malachi Kirby tapped to play the dual leading roles in Amazon's Anansi Boys. The British actor will join Delroy Lindo in the Neil Gaiman adaptation, playing brothers Charles Nancy and Spider. Posted Wednesday 7/28/21 at 1:30PM EDT. Delroy Lindo to...
TV SERIES
primetimer.com

Tanya Fear

Showing 1 - 2 of 2 articles tagged "Tanya Fear " Doctor Who actress Tanya Fear found safe in L.A. The British actress' disappearance last week led to the creation of a @FindTanyaFear Twitter account.
CELEBRITIES
primetimer.com

Cedric the Entertainer wants the Primetime Emmys to avoid "that Oscars feel"

"There was a lot of great television on in the past year and, due to the pandemic, many of us watched way more television than normal," said the The Neighborhood star of his hosting plans, in an interview with The New York Times. "We want to blend these things together — shows that you heard of but didn’t really watch, mixed with some shows that you know. Though we’re dressed up and wearing tuxedos, I don’t want that Oscars feel — that (haughty laughter) ha, ha, ha, ha." Asked if he felt that kind of elitism was turning off viewers, Cedric responded: "I was telling the writers, let’s remove the velvet rope of it all — the feeling that, when you look at these shows, this is for them. Me being on a network sitcom … streamers and cable are really what the Emmys are about, the more avant-garde things. The smart television. It started to have this feeling like people aren’t really invited in the room. We all do a job here. Some people have more serious dramatic shows that are fun and interesting to watch. And some people have veg-out, “sit down and relax” television. Let’s take the judgment out. That’s what I want to do." In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cedric the Entertainer was asked which was worse: getting called out for playing it too safe or potentially crossing a line and upsetting people? "Nowadays, it’s crossing the line, right?" he said. "It’s not bad if you’re the news for a couple of days, but you don’t want to be the guy that ruins the night or someone’s moment. At the same time, you’ve got to be yourself. As comedians, we’re up on a tightrope trying to make sure people are entertained. But, again, we’re living in a hypersensitive society. You don’t know where that line is sometimes. It moves from day to day." How does he approach material when the stakes of pissing people off are so high? "It’s almost like an English paper," he says. "You have your joke, then you look at the words and think about how you can transform them. Should I say 'yo mama' or 'a mama?' It’s about making sure the joke lands in a way that you say what you wanted to say — but you don’t necessarily direct it at anybody specifically. Or, if you do have to say something specifically, be even more specific. Make it about one person, so it’s not a general joke. You have to be careful that you’re not making general statements or a whole group of people can jump on Twitter and turn your life upside down."
MUSIC
GoldDerby

4 reasons why Ewan McGregor (‘Halston’) will beat the odds and win Emmy for Netflix

As of this writing, Gold Derby’s 31 Experts can’t decide who will win Best Movie/Limited Actor at the 2021 Emmys. A leading 17 of these pundits predict Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”) will prevail on Sunday night, with 13 more picking Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”) and one going out on a limb for Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”). But I think they’re all wrong. Ewan McGregor (“Halston”) is my pick to win for playing famed American fashion designer Halston in Ryan Murphy‘s Netflix limited series. Even though the Scottish actor is a bit of an underdog at the Emmys, don’t count him out just...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Myth#Reprise#Psychological Thriller#Gimlet Media
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

See Kevin Hart like 'you've never seen' him in Netflix's True Story first look

Kevin Hart is ready to introduce you to "Crazy Kevin." For Netflix's limited series True Story (debuting Nov. 24), which serves as the comedy rockstar's first dramatic TV role, Hart blends reality with fiction, starring as Kid, a world famous comedian who returns home to Philadelphia for a tour stop and experiences a lost evening with his older brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes) that could cost him everything.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GoldDerby

1991 Emmys flashback: Black performers make history, ‘Cheers’ and ‘L.A. Law’ each win #4

“Cheers” was the big winner at the 43rd Primetime Emmy Awards 30 years ago with four victories including Best Comedy Series. It was the fourth time that the classic NBC comed, which premiered in 1982, took the top honor.  But the big story at the Dennis Miller-hosted ceremony that took place Pasadena Auditorium on Aug. 25, 1991 was that a record number of Black performers were recipients of Emmys. Two-time Tony and honorary Oscar-winner James Earl Jones took home two Emmys. The voice of Darth Vader and CNN picked up Best Drama Actor for “Gabriel’s Fire,” the ABC’s crime series in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
primetimer.com

Eastbound & Down

Showing 1 - 4 of 4 articles tagged "Eastbound & Down" McBride's shows, from Eastbound & Down to Vice Principals to the The Righteous Gemstones, can be an acquired taste. Eastbound & Down turns 10: Danny McBride's HBO comedy was the perfect show at the peek of the Great Recession.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

MJ Rodriguez on Pose and making Emmy history: ‘I want to play anything: trans, cis, superhero, alien’

MJ Rodriguez can see me but I can’t see her. This is not the sort of existential issue that afflicted pre-pandemic interviews, but minutes before my Zoom encounter with the actor and singer I get an email from Rodriguez’s rep saying she will no longer be appearing on camera. This comes hot on the heels of another message saying Rodriguez, who this year became the first trans actor in history to be nominated for an Emmy award in a lead acting category, for her fantastic performance in Pose, would rather I didn’t ask her about the ballroom scene. Which is basically the entire world of Pose, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s era-defining drama, set in the New York underground vogueing culture of the late 1980s and early 1990s.
MUSIC
primetimer.com

The Amber Ruffin Show

Showing 1 - 15 of 31 articles tagged "The Amber Ruffin Show" After an enjoyable summer revisiting all the late-night shows, it’s time to sum up with a historical list of who... Posted Friday 7/16/21 at 3:00AM EDT. As the Peacock streaming service was launching in 2020, it tried to...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Megan Fox & Tyson Ritter To Star In ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ Update ‘Johnny & Clyde’

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her show-stopping VMAs appearance, Megan Fox (Transformers) has been set to star with Tyson Ritter (Preacher) in new feature thriller Johnny And Clyde, we can reveal. The film, produced by Chad A. Verdi’s (Bleed For This) Verdi Productions, is a new take on the famous Bonnie and Clyde story. The movie will follow the two eponymous serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino run by crime boss Alana (Fox) and her head of security (Ritter). The movie is currently in production in Rhode Island...
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Who will (and who should) win at the 2021 Emmys

Whether you're competing in an Emmys pool or just playing along at home, we've got some fearless predictions ahead of Sunday's ceremony on CBS. There are a few things we know for sure about Emmys night: Pose's Billy Porter will look fabulous; everyone will want to hang with the Ted Lasso cast; and someone will have to keep a straight face while announcing Emily In Paris as an Outstanding Comedy Series nominee. As for who will win, only the Television Academy knows for sure — but here are our predictions below.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy