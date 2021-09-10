Comic strip created by Somers residents debuts in the JI today

Bob Raina of Somers shows off one of his drawings of Squirrel, a character in his and Mark Mancini’s new comic strip, “Nutz,” that premieres today in the Living section of the Journal Inquirer. The strip will appear every Friday. (Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

For 20 years Somers resident Bob Raina had been sitting on the idea of doing a comic strip. With Mark Mancini, he fulfilled a longtime dream with his strip, “Nutz,” premiering today in the Journal Inquirer. The strip will be a weekly feature.

Originally from East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Raina said he graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in communications with a minor in art, but ended up making a career for himself as a wedding DJ.

He has also done illustrations for the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series and released one illustrated children’s book, “There’s a Monster in my Tummy.”

Raina said that when the COVID-19 pandemic hit 18 months ago, he was suddenly without work, as large gatherings were no longer permitted. He took the sudden free time and invested it in creating a new comic strip.

“I found myself stuck in a place where I couldn’t get a part-time job,” he said. “My wife is a teacher. It was a struggle, but we made it through. It gave me the extra time to revisit art I hadn’t done in years.”

Inspired by the comic strips of his youth when he was a paperboy, he said, like “Peanuts,” “Garfield,” and “Mother Goose and Grimm,” he created Squirrel.

“People assume his name is Nutz,” Raina said. “It’s Squirrel. There is no name.”

Squirrel’s sidekick, though, does have a name.

“Acorn Cornelius, ‘Corny’ for short,” Raina said. “It’s a funny name.

“It’s supposed to be good wholesome fun,” he said. “They have a good honest relationship with each other. Everything is simple minded. We try not to go overboard. We don’t want to get political. We want a release for people.”

“Bob called me one day and asked if I wanted to take part,” co-writer Mancini, a part-time JI sports staffer, said. “He’s very talented. I pitch in here and there. He’s so generous making it sound 50/50, but he’s the man behind it. I try to inject as much humor into it as I can.”

Raina said the inspiration for Squirrel came from being an outdoorsman.

“Squirrels have a lot of character to them,” he said. “They get bold sometimes. They seem to have a mind of their own. They’re comical. Corny is a good comeback on the squirrel’s comments for sure. They’d go back and forth.”

For now, “Nutz” is intended to run as a weekly comic, but Raina said he hopes one day he’ll have enough time and ideas to make it a daily and eventually, if readership picks up, become a syndicated strip.

“I wanted to start locally,” he said. “If we’re able to get more readers over the years, great.

“I hope people can relate to it, have some fun with it,” he said. “Get away for awhile. This world’s nuts.”