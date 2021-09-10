CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Brian Robbins

primetimer.com
 8 days ago

Showing 1 - 6 of 6 articles tagged "Brian Robbins" Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins is set to become the new chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures. Robbins, who starred on ABC's Head of the Class as the leather-wearing tough guy Eric Mardian, is poised to replace... Posted Thursday 7/30/20 at...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

With Brian Robbins, ViacomCBS Bets a Kids' TV Veteran Can Bring Paramount Into a Streaming Future

ViacomCBS’ decision to elevate Robbins, an entrepreneur who is as well-versed in the language of social media as he is in backlot politics, to the head of its Paramount unit is a new sign of the generational shift taking place across the entertainment landscape. It comes as traditional media companies turn to a new lineup of executives to help them make sense of the streaming revolution that has upended their businesses. Simply put, many of the most venerable Hollywood players are desperate to get younger and more digitally savvy as they struggle to compete in a new world order. Robbins is set to replace Jim Gianopulos, who has held top roles at 20th Century Fox as well as Paramount.
NFL
Register Citizen

Brian Robbins to Become Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures

Robbins, who currently oversees Nickelodeon, has seen his responsibilities expand since re-joining parent company ViacomCBS in 2018. and has established a reputation as one of the industry’s key purveyors of content aimed at teens and younger viewers. He also serves as the chief content officer of kids and family for Paramount Plus, the streaming service launched this year by ViacomCBS.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Robbins
Person
Kenan Thompson
Cartoon Brew

Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins To Take Over Paramount Pictures

Brian Robbins, the president and CEO of Nickelodeon, is getting a promotion: he is expected to take over as chairman and chief executive of Paramount Pictures. (Both Nick and Paramount Pictures are owned by ViacomCBS.) Robbins, 57, is replacing Jim Gianopulos, 69, who has headed Paramount since 2017. Why did...
PARAMOUNT, CA
c21media.net

Brian Robbins poised to replace Jim Gianopulos as Paramount head

Paramount chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos is stepping down as head of Paramount Pictures, with ViacomCBS’s kids and family entertainment president Brian Robbins set to take the reins, according to reports. Robbins, who co-founded AwesomenessTV in 2012, joined the Paramount ranks in 2017 as president of Paramount Players before moving...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Jim Gianopulos Leaving Paramount As Chairman & CEO, Brian Robbins Expected To Take Over

Jim Gianopulos is leaving Paramount as Chairman and CEO, Deadline has confirmed. A report in the Wall Street Journal said Brian Robbins, the head of ViacomCBS Inc.’s Nickelodeon kids TV empire, will take over Gianopulos’ position as the head of Paramount Pictures. His appointment is imminent. Robbins, who goes from the star of Head of the Class to head of Paramount, is a bright and progressive executive who will likely lead Paramount to greater emphasis on product for its streaming service. Gianopulos, 69, took the reigns of Paramount in March 2017 after a long run at Fox where he oversaw 20th...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Universal#Action Movie#Nickelodeon#Abc#Nbc
wfav951.com

Industry News: Johnny Depp, Jessica Chastain, Brian Robbins and More!

SAN SEBASTIAN HEAD TALKS COVID, JOHNNY DEPP: San Sebastian Film Festival‘s director Jose Luis Rebordinos opened up with Deadline a week before kickoff, as concerns over COVID and controversies swirl. He said: “We do not yet know how Covid will affect the number of international delegates. Last year we had around 40% participation compared to a typical edition. If there are no last-minute cancellations, this year attendance will be closer to 80% of a normal year.” Of deciding to award Johnny Depp the Donostia Award, he said: “Opposition to this award has come from certain sectors, I agree with you. But other people have supported this award. Our position is clear. We reward a great actor and producer, an icon of 20th and 21st century cinema. Johnny Depp has never been arrested or convicted of an offence of abuse of women. I have nothing more to comment on this issue.”
MOVIES
AdWeek

Brian Robbins, David Nevins Divvy Up Paramount Pictures in Major Restructuring

ViacomCBS unveiled yet another major restructuring Monday morning, this one focused on Paramount Pictures, which will now have separate leadership for its film and TV units. Jason Lynch is TV Editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable and streaming video.
BUSINESS
Variety

Elizabeth Banks, David Wain Reunite for Musical Feature ‘Where the Fore Are We?’ at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Filmmakers and stars Elizabeth Banks and David Wain of “Wet Hot American Summer” are reuniting for a new movie musical at Amazon Studios. Wain is directing the project, titled “Where the Fore Are We?”, and will produce with Banks and partner Max Handelman via their Brownstone Productions. Wain wrote the script with Zach Reino and Jess McKenna. Alison Small is executive producing. After a crash landing leaves the passengers and crew of a commercial flight stranded for three months, the film follows members of this makeshift community who begin to put together a production of a Shakespearean play to keep themselves occupied,...
MOVIES
primetimer.com

Is the network sitcom dying?

"There’s something depressing about having to bid farewell to the precise kind of network comedy we’ve lost." says Judy Berman. She adds that the "abundance of shiny new shows makes it easy to overlook what’s missing from the upcoming season’s primetime schedule—namely, NBC’s venerable Thursday-night comedy block. Anchored in the 1980s by Cheers and The Cosby Show, then Friends, Seinfeld and Frasier in the ’90s, the lineup more than earned its 'Must See TV' branding throughout the late 20th century. Even as appointment viewing waned in subsequent decades, it remained an oasis for smart, imaginative sitcoms: The Office, 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Community and, in a last gasp of greatness, The Good Place and Superstore. That legacy has ended, as the network just (Thursday) aired the series finale of long-running cop sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Come October, NBC will devote Thursday nights to Law & Order spinoffs, driving scripted comedy off the primetime schedule entirely. Other Big 5 broadcasters seem to be losing faith in comedy series as well. The CW belongs to superheroes, Archie Comics and B-grade nonfiction programming now. While Fox’s Sunday adult-animation block is still going strong, there isn’t a single live-action sitcom on its fall schedule. ABC has carved out Wednesdays for family comedies, but the only 'new' title is a Wonder Years reboot. CBS seems like a relative haven for the genre, until you realize that one mega-producer, The Big Bang Theory bard Chuck Lorre, has a hand in four out of its six fall sitcoms. Among the Emmy nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series, only one—ABC’s Black-ish, whose eighth and final season is expected to premiere in 2022—hails from a broadcast network. Scripted comedy isn’t going anywhere. Cable channels and streaming services are bursting with great examples, as multimedia conglomerates like NBCUniversal shift new projects from creators with cult followings (Mike Schur’s Rutherford Falls, Tina Fey’s Girls5eva), to platforms such as Peacock, where they might pay for themselves in subscription dollars. But watching Hacks or Ted Lasso or Never Have I Ever at your own pace isn’t the same experience as ducking into Cheers or Central Perk every Thursday evening and reliving the highlights of each episode at the watercooler Friday morning with people you knew had tuned in last night."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

FXX Expands ‘Family Guy’ Rights To Full Catalog Of Past Seasons, Adds ‘Futurama’ Library

Family Guy‘s entire catalog of past seasons soon will be available only on Disney-owned networks and platforms. Beginning on Sept. 20, comedy-focused FXX and corporate sibling Freeform will become the exclusive cable homes to the series’ reruns from Seasons 1-19. Hulu continues to be the exclusive Family Guy streaming platform. In a competitive situation, FX Networks in 2019 landed off-network rights to Family Guy, starting with its 16th (2017-18) season, also shared with Freeform. At the time, the older seasons of Seth Macfarlane’s animated hit remained on Adult Swim/TBS. The show now will permanently leave its longtime cable home on the Turner...
TV SERIES
GOBankingRates

What Is Kenan Thompson’s Net Worth?

NBC has confirmed a second season for "Kenan," which premiered in February earlier this year, according to Variety. "Saturday Night Live" comedian Kenan Thompson stars in the sitcom as an Atlanta...
NFL
primetimer.com

The Amber Ruffin Show

Showing 1 - 15 of 31 articles tagged "The Amber Ruffin Show" After an enjoyable summer revisiting all the late-night shows, it’s time to sum up with a historical list of who... Posted Friday 7/16/21 at 3:00AM EDT. As the Peacock streaming service was launching in 2020, it tried to...
TV SHOWS
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Mayim Bialik's Love Life

This celebrity was part of a hit sitcom and has the initials MB. That's right! The answer is Mayim Bialik, and she happens to be the newest guest host of "Jeopardy!" Per Variety, she was originally only slated to host primetime specials when Mike Richards was set to be the full-time host, but after he revealed that he would step down from the show only 9 days after he was chosen, Sony Pictures Television announced that Bialik would temporarily take his place as the long-running game show's host.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Megan Fox’s Net Worth?

Remember the beginning of the 2000 era, when big blockbuster movies like Transformers were carving out a new niche in popular culture for action and fantasy movies? At the time, those movies broke the box office and introduced breakout stars like Shia Lebeouf and Megan Fox into the main stage of Hollywood. Like all actors, those same breakout stars would move on from their iconic roles to other projects. Unfortunately, for some, their time in the spotlight only goes so far, and they somewhat disappear from the big stage. For Shia Lebouf, once viewed as a major player on that stage, his fall from grace and previous controversial comments has slowed his ascension to Hollywood greatness to a crawl. Fortunately, his Transformers co-star Meghan Fox hasn’t had too many issues and has managed to keep herself busy with various low-budget projects. However, just like Lebeouf, Meghan Fox has also fallen from the level of stardom that made her household name, which could mean that she’s not as rich as some people may think. So what is Meghan Fox’s net worth?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy