Deena Von Yokes of Studio Savvy: “Know your financial responsibilities”
Know your financial responsibilities. You’re in business to earn money, but some entrepreneurs shy away from the numbers because they feel intimidated. I naively started my salon without a lot of financial know-how, figuring that everything would sort itself out. I was clearly wrong. As a business owner, you can’t educate yourself enough on money, loans and finances. If you stay in the dark, chances are good that you’ll wake up with a big pile of debt and no money in the bank. I quickly realized that doing the math is the best way to predict your business’s future. That means avoiding debt whenever possible, minimizing interest payments and even hiring an accountant to manage everything correctly.thriveglobal.com
