Deena Von Yokes of Studio Savvy: “Know your financial responsibilities”

Wrap change in a compelling rationale. Business leaders the world over have been known to bemoan the difficulty of getting their employees on board with change because they subscribe to the mentality that when you’re the boss, you shouldn’t have to explain yourself. This is unreasonable and, frankly, unfair. Many of us spend at least as much time at work as we do at home with our families, which means that a great deal of our quality of life is tied up in our careers. If a significant change becomes necessary, don’t expect them to take your word for it without clear communication of your reasoning. Organizational change often affects them profoundly and as leaders, we must respect our teams enough to give a better answer than “because I said so” or we will find ourselves in an uphill battle against our own people at the time we most need them on board.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO