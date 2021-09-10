CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodycam Footage Released Of The Shooting Death Of Jeffrey Parker By Alabama Police Officer – LEO Round Table

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldKIg_0bsOrx8a00

Today we discuss bodycam footage being released of the shooting death of Jeffrey Parker by Huntsville, Alabama, Police Officer William Ben Darby. Also mentioned: Attorneys Robert Tuten and Tim Gann.

Also, we have a discussion on whether or not citizens have a right to resist an unlawful arrest.

Warning: Some scenes in this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Visit- https://leoroundtable.com/author/chip/ for more videos and topics.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 10

Christopher Lambeth
8d ago

yes a citizen has a right to resist an unlawful arrest. they're even within their rights to use deadly force against the officer...

Reply(1)
6
 

