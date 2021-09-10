Bodycam Footage Released Of The Shooting Death Of Jeffrey Parker By Alabama Police Officer – LEO Round Table

Today we discuss bodycam footage being released of the shooting death of Jeffrey Parker by Huntsville, Alabama, Police Officer William Ben Darby. Also mentioned: Attorneys Robert Tuten and Tim Gann.

Also, we have a discussion on whether or not citizens have a right to resist an unlawful arrest.

Warning: Some scenes in this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

