CROW MUSEUM OF ASIAN ART PRESENTS U.S. DEBUT OF THE CRITICAL DICTIONARY OF SOUTHEAST ASIA BY HO TZU NYEN OPENING SEPT. 25
The Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas will present the U.S. premiere of The Critical Dictionary of Southeast Asia by internationally renowned artist Ho Tzu Nyen featuring an enthralling, constantly evolving moving-image installation. The exhibition opens Sept. 25, 2021, and continues through Jan. 30, 2022 at the museum’s location in the Dallas Arts District, 2010 Flora St.cravedfw.com
