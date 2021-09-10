CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avanlee Christine Of Avanlee Care: “You need to have a strong business idea and the drive to pull it through”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou need to have a strong business idea and the drive to pull it through. Second, you need to be a good judge of people and character. Third, you need to be fearless and convincing when asking for investment. Fourth, you need to be prepared to evangelize your company and in the media. Lastly, you need to be courageous to do what no one else is doing.

