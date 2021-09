Everyone’s seen the image of humans trapping beavers and releasing them in some other location, either in order to restore beavers to an area where humans have wiped them out, or to remove them from an area where humans would rather they weren’t — or, most of all, because knowledge became more widespread a long time ago that “Our Friend the Beaver” could undo damage that humans had done to the land. We relocate beavers, sometimes in what seems to be absurdly reckless ways, but until now few studies have been made of how well relocated beavers survive. Now, scientists at Oregon State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Wildlife Research Center are trying to change that.

WILDLIFE ・ 21 HOURS AGO