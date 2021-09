Walt Disney World’s Extra Magic Hours (EMH) has moved out and two new experiences are moving in soon for select Disney Resort Guests. First up, beginning October 1, ALL Walt Disney World Resort Guests will have a chance to experience the new “Early Theme Park Entry”. This new perk will allow all Disney Resorts Guests a jump-start their day inside the Park with a 30-minute early entry to ANY theme Park, EVERY day. If you’re staying at one of Disney’s Deluxe Resorts – you’ll have even more time to enjoy the Park. Deluxe Resort Guests are eligible to spend TWO extra hours in select Parks on select days. This new perk is called “Extended Evening Theme Park Hours“ and is only available to Disney Resort Guests staying at select Deluxe Resorts. Disney has revealed the list of attractions along with more dates for Deluxe Guests to take advantage of the extended evening hours.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO