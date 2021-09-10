CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Job Announcement - Staff Attorney

nd.gov
 9 days ago

Closing Date: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:59 p.m. CDT. This position is responsible for performing professional legal and legislative staff work for the Legislative Management and its committees, the Legislative Assembly and its committees, and legislators; for researching legal questions, conducting specialized legal research, providing legislative counsel, and analyzing legal documents; for drafting proposed legislation; for providing information on legislation and the legislative process; and for performing other duties as directed by the Director of the Legal Services Division or the Director of the Legislative Council.

www.legis.nd.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

DC Attorney General announces wage theft lawsuit ahead of Labor Day

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced a lawsuit involving a DMV company accused of failing to pay its workers a minimum wage ahead of Labor Day. "The lawsuit, along with others, are all critical to our office's efforts to hold businesses accountable and to deter them from taking advantage of workers. We'll go after them one at a time," Racine said during a roundtable discussion highlighting the lawsuit and efforts underway to make workers aware of their rights.
ECONOMY
themreport.com

HUD Announces Another Round of Staff Appointments

When Marcia Fudge became Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development earlier this year, she said she faced a staffing shortage that undermined the department's ability to most-effectively carry out and implement housing programs, as she explained to U.S. Senators last June. Since then the department has been appointing personnel at all levels.
U.S. POLITICS
Mountain View Voice

Mountain View city attorney announces retirement at the end of the year

After serving 12 years as legal counsel to the city of Mountain View, City Attorney Krishan Chopra announced Wednesday that he would be stepping down in December. Chopra has served as city attorney since the retirement of Jannie Quinn in 2019, acting as the top legal advisor for the city during tumultuous times. One of the few jobs hired directly by the City Council, Chopra has a key role in keeping the city out of legal jeopardy and providing guidance during council meetings, even if it means tinkering with regulations well after midnight.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
UPI News

DHS chief of staff Karen Olick announces resignation

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Karen Olick, chief of staff to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, announced Monday that she will resign, citing an undisclosed opportunity. Jennifer Higgins, associate director of Refugee, Asylum and International Operations at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, will temporarily take on the role until a new appointment is made, DHS officials told Politico and CNN.
IMMIGRATION
valdostatoday.com

Gov. Kemp announces new Chief Operating Officer, additional staff

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced recent additions to the Governor’s Office staff in operations, policy and legislative affairs, and communications. “I am proud to announce changes and additions to my office staff in operations, policy and legislative affairs, and communications,” said Governor Kemp. “During unprecedented times, I am grateful to these experienced professionals for their dedication to making Georgia an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.”
POLITICS
MyChesCo

U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week announced the names of individuals who will hold key staff positions in Washington, D.C. Cindy Long was appointed Administrator for the Food and Nutrition Service. Long most recently served as Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) Acting Administrator, and has had...
WASHINGTON, DC
county17.com

Reyes out as City Attorney, interim replacement announced

Anthony Reyes has resigned as city attorney as of Sept. 7, according to a Wednesday morning announcement from the City of Gillette. “I am leaving my position as city attorney to spend more time with my family in Cheyenne,” Reyes said in a Sept. 8 statement. “I will continue to consult with the city to ensure a smooth transition to a permanent replacement.”
GILLETTE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Legislative Assembly#The Legislative Council#Type Legislative Council
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Axios

Federal judge blocks Biden administration's use of Title 42 policy

A federal judge on Thursday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a public health order that fast-tracked deportations of migrant families at the southern border. Why it matters: President Biden has faced significant backlash for retaining the Trump-era policy, which was implemented as a COVID containment measure. The expulsions deny adult migrants and families the chance for asylum.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
blogforarizona.net

Arizona Supreme Court Rules Against The Arizona Senate Trying To Keep Cyber Ninja GQP Sham ‘Fraudit’ Records Secret From The Public

Arizona Supreme Court Rules Against The Arizona Senate Trying To Keep Cyber Ninja GQP Sham ‘Fraudit’ Records Secret From The Public. Maybe now we will finally get “the most transparent audit in history” that Senate President Karen Fann falsely promised us at the beginning of the Arizona Senate’s GQP sham “fraudit.” Yeah, right.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
thecentersquare.com

Maricopa County audit supporter threatens Arizona GOP lawmaker

(The Center Square) – A Republican member of the Arizona Legislature says her family’s safety is her first priority after getting a threatening email over her scrutiny of Maricopa County’s 2020 election. State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, posted a screenshot of an email from an account named Matt Boster that...
ARIZONA STATE
pinalcentral.com

Arizona official seeks probe after voter data posted online

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is asking Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate after voter registration records were posted online. Voter registration records known as the “voter file” are available to the public, but it's a felony to publish the information on the Internet. The voter file includes the name, address and party affiliation of registered voters, along with some phone numbers. It shows whether the person has voted in recent elections but not the candidates and issues they supported.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy