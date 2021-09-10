Job Announcement - Staff Attorney
Closing Date: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:59 p.m. CDT. This position is responsible for performing professional legal and legislative staff work for the Legislative Management and its committees, the Legislative Assembly and its committees, and legislators; for researching legal questions, conducting specialized legal research, providing legislative counsel, and analyzing legal documents; for drafting proposed legislation; for providing information on legislation and the legislative process; and for performing other duties as directed by the Director of the Legal Services Division or the Director of the Legislative Council.www.legis.nd.gov
