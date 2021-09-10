Elgin police still investigating fatal bike crash on Randall Road

Elgin police say they still don't know why a bicyclist swerved into a moving vehicle on Randall Road Wednesday, resulting in his death. Police officers responded around 11:49 a.m. to Randall and Big Timber Road. Witnesses told them a vehicle was driving south on Randall in the left lane when the cyclist, who was riding in the right lane near the curb, moved into the left lane and made contact with the front passenger door of a vehicle, resulting in a crash.