CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

LGBTQ Advocates Denounce Abortion Ban in Texas

By Tat Bellamy-Walker
politicsny.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLGBTQ people in Texas and elsewhere are voicing concerns about the looming impact of Texas’ restrictive abortion law on the most marginalized pregnant people in the state. The Supreme Court on September 1 denied an effort by abortion providers to halt Senate Bill 8, or the “Texas Heartbeat Act,” which effectively prohibits abortions after six weeks, with only limited exceptions. Anyone who helps a pregnant person receive an abortion can be sued, including doctors and ride-share drivers. Rather than the state, anti-abortion activists are tasked with enforcing the ban and can sue for $10,000 in damages, along with additional fees.

politicsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Lgbtq#Abortions#The Supreme Court#Senate
The Guardian

Texas abortion vigilantes: how the ban empowers anti-choice citizens to sue

Last week, the most severe abortion restriction in the country became law in Texas. SB8 is a six-week abortion ban, which amounts to more or less an outright ban, since many people don’t know they’re pregnant until after the six-week mark. Abortion clinics in the state have estimated that the law bans somewhere between 85% and 90% of the procedures they provide.
LAW
theridernews.com

Trouble in Texas: the problem with abortion bans

On Sept. 1, Texas’ Senate Bill 8 (SB8), also known as the “Texas Heartbeat Act,” went into effect, banning most abortion access past the six-week marker. In a close 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court refused to block the Texas law, with 3 of 5 votes in favor of upholding from Trump-appointed judges. Chief Justice John G. Roberts joined the court’s three liberal judges in dissent.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
New York Post

AOC mocked by conservatives after Texas abortion ban argument

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being criticized for her use of the term “menstruating persons” as she lashed out at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over his new six-week abortion ban. The far-left New York congresswoman called Abbott “deeply ignorant” on Tuesday over the Lone Star State’s new law that prohibits almost...
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

The Observer view on the Texas abortion ban

Last Wednesday, a near-total ban on abortion was implemented in Texas. Women are now prevented from getting an abortion six weeks after conception (a point at which many women do not even realise they are pregnant), even in cases of rape or incest. It is the latest, and most extensive, erosion of women’s reproductive rights that has long been championed by the US religious right. In the words of Justice Sonia Sotomayer – in a dissenting opinion to the supreme court’s decision to allow the law to be implemented while its constitutionality is determined in the coming years – it is a “breathtaking act of defiance of the constitution… and of the rights of women seeking abortion throughout Texas”.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Planned ban over abortion law could cost Texas $7M a year

The city of Portland, Oregon’s plan to boycott Texas goods and services over its new abortion law could cost Texas companies millions of dollars a year, officials said Tuesday. Heather Hafer, a spokeswoman with the Office of Management and Finance, said Portland has inked almost $35 million in contracts with...
POLITICS
Reason.com

The Texas Abortion Ban Violates Conservative Principles

The Texas "heartbeat" bill that the Supreme Court declined to block last week is almost as restrictive as the Texas law that the Court overturned half a century ago in Roe v. Wade. The fact that it nevertheless took effect is a remarkable victory for the anti-abortion cause, made possible by an innovative enforcement mechanism that relies on private litigation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shropshire Star

Justice Department sues Texas over six-week abortion ban

The Texas law, known as SB8, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity. The US Justice Department is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution”. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in Texas, asks a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
westernslopenow.com

Fallout over Texas abortion ban continues

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The fallout over the Texas law banning abortions after 6 weeks continues, a ban that does not include exceptions for rape or incest. Other states now say they are considering similar bans. But House Speaker Nancy Pelois said the House of Representatives will vote on a bill...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Seed for Texas abortion ban was planted 20 years ago, in Louisiana

Twenty years ago, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals took up a case over a Louisiana abortion law that might sound familiar: it empowered citizens to sue abortion providers. Opponents called the law a back-door attempt to cut off access to the procedure, despite judicial precedent, and they sued state officials to block it. But the court ultimately dismissed the claim, saying it couldn’t weigh in on the privately-enforced statute, at least not preemptively.
LOUISIANA STATE
kezi.com

Oregon joins fight over Texas abortion ban

PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland is joining other entities around the state and country in fighting a new and controversial abortion law in Texas. Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Friday that city commissioners will vote on an emergency resolution this week. It would declare the city's intent to ban future trade, exchange of government services, and travel on behalf of the city to Texas.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy