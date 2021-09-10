LGBTQ Advocates Denounce Abortion Ban in Texas
LGBTQ people in Texas and elsewhere are voicing concerns about the looming impact of Texas’ restrictive abortion law on the most marginalized pregnant people in the state. The Supreme Court on September 1 denied an effort by abortion providers to halt Senate Bill 8, or the “Texas Heartbeat Act,” which effectively prohibits abortions after six weeks, with only limited exceptions. Anyone who helps a pregnant person receive an abortion can be sued, including doctors and ride-share drivers. Rather than the state, anti-abortion activists are tasked with enforcing the ban and can sue for $10,000 in damages, along with additional fees.politicsny.com
