If there was ever a moment to summon the strength of our Twin Ports communities and move toward the clean-energy future we need and deserve, it is now. This summer we experienced wildfires in our backyards, severe air-quality alerts from wildfire smoke drifting across state lines and national borders, and extreme drought and heat. And yet it felt like the calm before the storm of looming climate chaos.

DULUTH, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO