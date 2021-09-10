Central Minnesota Pumpkin Patches, Apple Orchards Impacted by Summer Drought
(KNSI) – Autumn is approaching, and with it comes visits to pumpkin patches and apple orchards around Central Minnesota. Since June, however, almost the entire state has experienced severe, extreme or even exceptional drought conditions, impacting crops, animals and bodies of water. Even though regional conditions have improved over the past two weeks, Central Minnesota apple orchards and pumpkin patches are seeing the drought’s effects in their fall harvests.knsiradio.com
