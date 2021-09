There is a reason it's not fair to judge an NFL Draft for at least three years, so looking back now at the Eagles' 2018 selections gives a more accurate picture of that class. The team's first pick in the second round was Dallas Goedert, now an established NFL tight end who is as talented as any player at the position in the league. Avonte Maddox was the first of two fourth-round picks, and he's slated to be the starting nickel cornerback for Jonathan Gannon's defense. Defensive end Josh Sweat was also taken in the fourth round, and in his fourth season Sweat is expected to rotate among the defensive ends and continue his yearly rise.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO