Wausau Police Looking for Alleged Shoplifter
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police are reaching out to Facebook detectives to find an alleged shoplifter. Officers say the unidentified person was caught on surveillance camera leaving a store with his arms full of merchandise that he didn’t pay for. Anyone who may recognize the person is asked to call them at 715-261-7811 or submit their anonymous tips through Crimestoppers via the P3 app for smartphones and tablets or www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.wsau.com
Comments / 6