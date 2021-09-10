Why Do So Many Minnesotans Hate Underwood, North Dakota?

If you are looking for a place to honor the men and women who perished in the September 11th attacks back in 2001, there's an event this Saturday. According to a press release from the North Dakota National Guard, they will conduct an observance ceremony on September 11th at 10 am at the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism memorial, near the entrance to the North Dakota National Guard facility at Fraine Barracks in Bismarck.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO