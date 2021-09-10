CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Underwood, ND

Why Do So Many Minnesotans Hate Underwood, North Dakota?

By Scott McGowan
SuperTalk 1270
SuperTalk 1270
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just when we thought the Coal Creek Station sale was pretty much a done deal... Minnesota regulators pull plug on power line permit transfer. Well, the plug isn't pulled per se but it has been deferred. Meaning, there's more months of uncertainty ahead for the good folks in Underwood, North Dakota. It's not just Underwoodians that are affected by this decision, it's hundreds of North Dakota workers heading into the winter wondering what lies ahead.

supertalk1270.com

Comments / 9

Related
SuperTalk 1270

NoDak National Guard To Observe 20th Anniversary 911 Attacks

If you are looking for a place to honor the men and women who perished in the September 11th attacks back in 2001, there's an event this Saturday. According to a press release from the North Dakota National Guard, they will conduct an observance ceremony on September 11th at 10 am at the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism memorial, near the entrance to the North Dakota National Guard facility at Fraine Barracks in Bismarck.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Beautiful North Dakota Home Found Full Of Dead Animals

There's a beautiful home just east of Rugby, North Dakota that is full of dead animals. Now, before you become concerned, I guess I should be a little more specific. Dead animals, that have been mounted by numerous taxidermists from all over. John Seil and his son Ryan have amassed...
RUGBY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Buffalo, ND
City
Underwood, ND
State
Minnesota State
Underwood, ND
Business
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
64
Followers
243
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy