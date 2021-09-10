The biggest defensive liabilities on the Los Angeles Lakers roster

The Brooklyn Nets have assembled an all-time team which has the potential to be one of the best teams in NBA history. Not only does Brooklyn have arguably the best player in the world in Kevin Durant, but they have two other superstars in James Harden and Kyrie Irving that rank in the top 15 in the league. The Nets’ depth this year though will be the most important thing to look out for going into the new season. This team has dealt with so many injuries in the past and having this much room to work with during the new campaign is going to make this easier.

