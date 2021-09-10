Harvard University Will Stop Investing In Fossil Fuels After Years Of Public Pressure

University’s break from fossil fuels could have widespread impact. I was struck by the recent article regarding Harvard’s divestment from fossil fuels (“Fossil fuels cut from Harvard’s portfolio,” Page A1, Sept. 11). The letter sent by Harvard president Lawrence Bacow stated that Harvard will not make any new fossil fuel investments and will let others be phased out over time. However, what is truly significant is that Harvard has written a letter to the entire Harvard community of staff, students, and 400,000 alumni to say that climate change “is the most consequential threat facing humanity.” By addressing all alumni as well as students, Harvard has promoted a level of understanding that reaches into every segment of society, encouraging actions at all levels.

