Harvard University Will Stop Investing In Fossil Fuels After Years Of Public Pressure
Harvard University says it will end its investments in fossil fuels, a move that activists — both on and off campus — have been pushing the university to make for years. In a Thursday message to the Harvard community, President Lawrence Bacow said that endowment managers don't intend to make any more direct investments in companies that explore or develop fossil fuels and that its legacy investments in private equity funds with fossil fuel holdings "are in runoff mode and will end as these partnerships are liquidated."www.wfdd.org
