Why Do So Many Minnesotans Hate Underwood, North Dakota?
Just when we thought the Coal Creek Station sale was pretty much a done deal... Minnesota regulators pull plug on power line permit transfer. Well, the plug isn't pulled per se but it has been deferred. Meaning, there's more months of uncertainty ahead for the good folks in Underwood, North Dakota. It's not just Underwoodians that are affected by this decision, it's hundreds of North Dakota workers heading into the winter wondering what lies ahead.hot975fm.com
