Yakima, WA

Yakima School District will fly the Yakama Nation Flag during their inaugural flag-raising

By Fox 11 41
FOX 11 and 41
 7 days ago

YAKIMA, WA – Yakima School District will fly the Yakama Nation Flag during their inaugural flag-raising Friday, September 10, at 6 PM. “Tonight is a historical evening celebrating a partnership between the Yakima School District and the Yakama Nation,” wrote the Yakima School District in a statement. “Join us in the inaugural flag raising of the confederated tribes and bands of the Yakama Nation which will fly beside ‘Old Glory,’ the Star-Spangled Banner of the United States of America.”

