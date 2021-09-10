AHF Featured Farm: Wyatt and Sons Farms

WAPELLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Very few farms have a 180-year history. For the last 50 year, Vic Riddle has been farming land west of Wapella that traces back to the 1830s. “My mother’s side of the family owns the farm now that I am operating,” said Vic Riddle. “And I have a great, great grandfather named Peter Crum, who was originally living in Indiana, saw opportunity in Illinois, brought the first 40 acres in 1836. We are fortunate enough to still have paperwork and the deed for that day. There is actually a signature that says President Martin Van Buren, but he didn’t really sign it, he had a representative in the Danville Land office that would have signed that signature to make it official.”

WAPELLA, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO