CHICAGO (CBS)– More controversy was stirring late Tuesday about a Chicago city ordinance that would allow the city to file lawsuits against street gangs – seeking money and other assets. “We will hold you accountable,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday in announcing the proposal. The plan would allow for city’s lawyers to file the lawsuits. A judge could order the forfeiture or money or property that is directly or indirectly related to street gang activity. Mayor Lightfoot has pitched the plan as a vital tool in the fight against gun violence in Chicago. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey on Tuesday looked into...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO