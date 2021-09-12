CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Civil War shipwreck 'The Caroline Eddy' unearthed near St. Augustine

First Coast News
First Coast News
 6 days ago
This week, an archaeology team completed unearthing the hull of the wreck.

Moonynite
6d ago

so many shipwrecks around coastal from east to west of Florida to explore. too number of ships have sunken long ago. as years moving along improve navigation water and they learn to deal the monsterous waves nearing summer and fall. they figure it hurricane is brutality. no satellite to tell captain to deal mother nature.

