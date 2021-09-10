CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSC’s Fantasy Start/Sit, Packers vs. Saints

Cover picture for the articleHopefully this isn’t homerism getting in the way of rationality, but given what we saw in the preseason, Callaway looks the part of a starting WR in this league. He will be the top target for Jameis Winston, which means he will see plenty of targets. Unfortunately that also means Callaway’s first outing as a WR1 will be against Jaire Alexander, one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Callaway should be considered a mid risk high reward FLEX player in most 10+ team leagues this week.

