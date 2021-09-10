Video: BKT Talks Mining Tires

GRI has expanded its sustainability efforts to ensure green processes in manufacturing, where waste materials are recycled and used productively, according to Ananda Caldera, executive director of GRI. “The tire industry is one of the highest energy-consuming industries as we use both electrical and thermal energy in tire production processes,” Caldera said. “For many years GRI has used biomass boilers to generate thermal energy and the steam we need to cure tires. For these biomass boilers, we use environmentally friendly alternatives such as the waste material generated by the sawmilling industry called outer planks. More recently, GRI started to use oat husks, which is a waste material from a neighboring and newly opened oats manufacturing plant, as biomass to generate thermal energy. The caloric value of the waste husk is almost the same as the wood waste. For thermal energy fuel we always use waste bi-products such as scrap wood and waste husk, thereby minimizing environmental impact.”

