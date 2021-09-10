CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: BKT Talks Mining Tires

By Danielle Hess
Tire Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegular maintenance is a crucial step in getting the most out of mining tires. This video is sponsored by BKT. As the equipment and demands of the mining industry evolve and machines get larger and heavier, it’s important to have the right type of tire. In this video, BKT explains...

www.tirereview.com

Tire Review

Double Coin Tires Announces September Program

Double Coin and CMA have announced their special September program for off-the-road (OTR) and industrial (IND) tire dealers across the nation. To support the September program, Double Coin has increased tire distribution to its network of warehouses. The company has also expanded warehousing in Thailand for additional OTR and IND tire capacity and has secured available ocean freight space through its long-standing partnerships with established carriers.
Tire Review

Hankook Tire Announces Price Increase

Hankook Tire America announced a price increase, effective Nov. 1, for Hankook and Laufenn passenger, light truck and commercial truck tires. Products are subject to an increase of up to 6% and will vary by product within each brand portfolio. The company said the increases are a result of factors...
Tire Review

ASE Offers T-Series, E-Series Tests for Truck Service Certification

Designed to identify and recognize medium and heavy truck technicians who demonstrate knowledge of the skills necessary to diagnose, service and repair different systems of Class 4 through Class 8 trucks and tractors, ASE offers eight T-Series certification tests. The tests include gasoline engines (T1); diesel engines (T2); drivetrain (T3); brakes (T4); suspension and steering (T5); electrical/electronic systems (T6); heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) (T7); and preventive maintenance inspection (T8). Those who are certified in tests T2–T8 are recognized as ASE-Certified Master medium-heavy truck technicians.
Tire Review

Video: Navigating the Ignition Coil Connector

Always check the wiring diagram to confirm the connections to the coil. This video is sponsored by Standard Motor Products. Two-wire ignition coils use an externally mounted module, or power stage, for controlling the primary current. To scope this signal, you can tap into the circuit, but make sure you...
Tire Review

Cooper Tire Recalls Two Tires

Information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling certain Evolution H/T 245/70R16 tires. The Tire Identification Number (TIN) states the incorrect manufacture date of the tire. The correct code is 2317, and the subject tires are incorrectly marked with 1723. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires For Light Vehicles” and number 574, “Tire Identification & Recordkeeping,” NHTSA said, adding that Cooper Tire will replace the tires, free of charge.
Tire Review

Pirelli, Geotab Partner on Fleet Tire Sensor Solution

Pirelli and Geotab have created a new partnership that the companies say aims to help commercial fleets improve their operating efficiency and sustainability. Now available on the Geotab Marketplace, the Pirelli Cyber Fleet system will enable Geotab customers to reduce tire-related operating costs while also improving fuel consumption and lowering harmful emissions, the companies said.
Tire Review

SEMA Releases New Alternative Power Vehicles Market Research

Sales of alternative power vehicles, while representing just 5% of all U.S. light vehicle sales today, are expected to reach 45% by 2035, according to new SEMA market research. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers, which together represent around 90% of new car registrations worldwide in 2020, plan to widen their portfolio of alternative power models and scale up production of electric vehicles. However, three-quarters of Americans still prefer gas or diesel and have concerns about charging infrastructure, driving range and price. Also, alternative power vehicles remain a niche market for the specialty equipment industry, accounting for just 1% of specialty-equipment retail sales in 2020, according to SEMA’s market research.
OEM Off-Highway

BKT Featuring Two New Sizes of Mining Tires at MINExpo 2021

BKT will display a full range of mining and construction tires at MINExpo 2021 held in Las Vegas, NV, September 13-15, the biggest mining show in the U.S. BKT’s main booth #4457 in the Central Hall will feature a variety of tires from the EARTHMAX line, designed to facilitate the best possible ground load distribution for dump trucks, wheel loaders, dozers, and graders.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Tire Review

Video: Torquing and Clamping Force

Tire Review’s David Sickels reviews factors to consider when tightening lug nuts, from the Tire Review Continental Garage Studio at Babcox Media. When tightening lug nuts, it is important to measure the torque; the goal is to achieve proper clamping force. There are also other factors to consider in addition to torquing lug nuts to spec.
Tire Review

GRI Increases Green Manufacturing Efforts

GRI has expanded its sustainability efforts to ensure green processes in manufacturing, where waste materials are recycled and used productively, according to Ananda Caldera, executive director of GRI. “The tire industry is one of the highest energy-consuming industries as we use both electrical and thermal energy in tire production processes,” Caldera said. “For many years GRI has used biomass boilers to generate thermal energy and the steam we need to cure tires. For these biomass boilers, we use environmentally friendly alternatives such as the waste material generated by the sawmilling industry called outer planks. More recently, GRI started to use oat husks, which is a waste material from a neighboring and newly opened oats manufacturing plant, as biomass to generate thermal energy. The caloric value of the waste husk is almost the same as the wood waste. For thermal energy fuel we always use waste bi-products such as scrap wood and waste husk, thereby minimizing environmental impact.”
Tire Review

Protecting Carbon Fiber Wheels: Part One

Tire Review’s Mary DellaValle reviews ways to protect carbon fiber wheels, from the Tire Review Continental Garage Studio at Babcox Media. To help reduce the overall weight of vehicles to improve fuel economy, some car manufacturers have moved to using carbon fiber wheels on vehicles rather than traditional alloy wheels. Carbon fiber wheels are made up of composite injected with a resin to create their shape and are lighter compared to metal wheels made from steel or aluminum.
Tire Review

Video: Evaluating Your Labor Rate

Vic Tarasik of Shop Owner Coach explains how to find and set your ideal labor rate. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper To Bumper. Hiring and retaining exceptional talent is critical to any tire dealer business. To do so, it’s important to set a competitive labor rate.
Tire Review

Goodyear Launches New Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will now offer customized leasing options for Goodyear CheckPoint, a drive-over reader device that automatically inspects tire pressure and tread depth and sends actionable insights to fleet managers. These new leasing options will make Goodyear CheckPoint more accessible to Goodyear national account fleets of all sizes throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Axios

Mining data to mine battery metals

A startup is using artificial intelligence to find new sources of metals that power electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies. Why it matters: The world desperately needs new supplies of lithium, cobalt and other metals to accelerate the shift to EVs and renewable energy, and machine learning can help narrow the search.
Tire Review

Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

TPMS service and successful TPMS programs are made possible by managing the important details. Consistent practices like testing the system prior to touching it, changing out service kits every time a tire is removed from the wheel, making sure your programming tools remain up to date and using high-quality products will make the difference between an inefficient TPMS program and a profitable, effective one. One of those small details that shouldn’t be overlooked is using proper torque practices when assembling the sensor.
INFORUM

OK Tire is now offering a mobile tire service

FARGO — Flat tires are nothing but inconvenient, especially if you don’t have the time to fix or replace them. Now, a local tire shop has found a way to bring that service straight to you, with their new Mobile Tire Service, the first of its kind in Fargo. The...
Bangor Daily News

How to reuse car tires

This story was originally published in September 2019. Good tires are essential to safe driving. If you are swapping out the tires on your vehicle, you may be wondering how you can recycle or reuse car tires instead of sending them to a landfill. Recycling tires is difficult because tires...
James Cliton

Do You Know Why Aluminium Foil Has a Shiny and Dull Side?

If you have a look at the two sides of aluminum foil, one side is shiny and the other side has a dull appearance. Aluminum foil is made by placing a thin layer of aluminum between sheets of another metal, such as copper or tin. The shiny side is called the "good" side, while the dull side is called the "bad" side. When manufacturers want to make a lot of aluminum foil quickly, they often put the good side out first and then put a lot of effort into putting on a high-quality finish to it. Once they finish, they take the foil off its machine and flip it over so that they can start working on what will become the bad-looking side instead.

